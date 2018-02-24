Doyle tallied 34 points (10-28 FG, 9-17 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals during Friday's 115-109 home loss to Wisconsin.

As his 34 points Friday indicates, the 24-year-old continues to score at a tremendous pace this season. Doyle is the G-League's fifth leading scorer with 22.2 points and has padded his fantasy value with adding 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. The Loyola (Chicago) product's offensive consistency has also been a great factor for Long Island's success this year.