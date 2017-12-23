Doyle was recalled from the G-League and will be available for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Doyle has yet to play at the NBA level, though has had a strong presence in the G-League. There, he's averaged 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals across 34.8 minutes per game.