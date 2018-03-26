Nets' Milton Doyle: Rejoins Nets
Doyle was recalled from the G-League on Monday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Doyle has spent the bulk of the season in the G-League while on a two-way contract, playing in 45 games, while posting averages of 20.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals across 35.4 minutes. With the G-League regular season completing over the weekend, he'll now be recalled to the big club and should remain with the Nets till the end of the 2017-18 campaign. Doyle hasn't seen the court at the NBA level since Jan. 15, so despite being recalled, he's unlikely to see significant minutes, if any at all.
