Nets' Milton Doyle: Signs two-way contract with Nets
Doyle signed a two-way contract Sunday with the Nets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Doyle spent the offseason with the Nets before being waived and ultimately signing with their G-League affiliate in Long Island. After an impressive stretch in the G-League, he'll get another chance in Brooklyn. He is allowed to spent a max of 45 days with the Nets under this contract.
