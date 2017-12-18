Doyle signed a two-way contract Sunday with the Nets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Doyle spent the offseason with the Nets before being waived and ultimately signing with their G-League affiliate in Long Island. After an impressive stretch in the G-League, he'll get another chance in Brooklyn. He is allowed to spent a max of 45 days with the Nets under this contract.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories