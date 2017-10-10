Nets' Milton Doyle: Will play in preseason finale
Doyle (quad) is active for Wednesday's preseason finale against the 76ers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Doyle was held out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, so Wednesday will be the guard's last opportunity to impress the Nets' coaching staff, as the start of the regular season and final roster cuts are right around the corner. As of now, Doyle is a long shot to be on the team at the start of the season.
