Nets' Milton Doyle: Won't play summer league
Doyle will not play for the Nets' summer league team, Nets Daily reports.
Doyle logged some NBA minutes for the Nets toward the end of the regular season, but for the most part he spent the year with the Long Island Nets of the G League. In 45 G League appearances, Doyle averaged 20.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
