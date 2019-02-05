Nets' Mitch Creek: Covers 45 minutes at two levels
Creek played 15 minutes off the bench and contributed eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists Monday in the Nets' 113-94 loss to the Bucks.
Creek, Dzanan Musa and Alan Williams all pulled double duty Monday, as the trio started in the G League Long Island Nets' loss earlier in the day to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants before joining the parent club ahead of the night game. In total, Creek logged 45 minutes between the two stops and turned in quality showings in both outings. Creek is expected to stick around with Brooklyn for the next week and a half while he plays out his second 10-day deal.
