Creek took the court for two minutes during Wednesday's 87-108 loss to the Raptors, but didn't log any statistics.

Creek dealt with an adductor strain earlier this preseason, but has apparently been cleared to take the court moving forward. He's currently on a camp deal with Brooklyn and is hoping to land one of the final roster spots, but will likely need to see more playing time in order to make a big enough impression to do so. Creek will likely open the season in the G-League or overseas.