Nets' Mitch Creek: Gets second 10-day deal
The Nets re-signed Creek to a second 10-day contract Monday. He was assigned to the G League's Long Island Nets shortly after the new contract was announced.
Creek should play extensive minutes for Long Island in their game Monday versus the Fort Wayne Mad Ants before likely rejoining the parent club ahead of its home matchup later in the evening against Milwaukee. The Australian wing suited up in three games for Brooklyn during his first week and a half with the team, averaging 2.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.7 minutes per contest.
