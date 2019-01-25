Creek signed a 10-day contract with the Nets on Friday.

Creek has been one of the standout performers with the G League's Long Island Nets this season, averaging 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 25 games with the team. Now, with breakout guard Spencer Dinwiddie nursing a finger injury that has left his immediate future in doubt, Brooklyn will bring in Creek to add some additional depth to the backcourt.