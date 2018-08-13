Nets' Mitch Creek: Joining Brooklyn for camp

Creek agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Nets last week, NetsDaily.com reports.

Creek's signing hasn't been made official, but he'll be able to join Brooklyn for camp after he was allowed to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Adelaide 36ers of the Australian National Basketball League. The shooting guard, who previously suited up for the Mavericks during the summer league, averaged 14.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game last season in the NBL. If he fails to win a roster spot with the Nets once camp concludes, Creek will likely report to the team's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.