Nets' Mitch Creek: Out Wednesday
Creek is out for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Knicks due to an adductor strain, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
It's not immediately clear when Creek picked up the injury or what his timetable for a return is. His next chance to take the floor arrives Monday against the Pistons.
