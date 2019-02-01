Nets' Mitch Creek: Playing in G League on Friday
Creek will play during Friday's G League game and then be recalled to be available for Friday's NBA matchup against the Magic, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Creek signed a 10-day deal with the Nets on Jan. 25, and the organization will opt to give him as much run as possible. He's appeared in one NBA game this season, racking up six points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes.
