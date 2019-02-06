Creek was assigned to the G League's Long Island Nets on Wednesday.

Long Island doesn't play until Thursday, so it's possible that Creek is merely heading to the affiliate for extra practice time before rejoining the NBA team ahead of its matchup Wednesday with the Nuggets. Creek, who is playing on a second 10-day deal with the Nets, is averaging 3.8 points, 2.5 boards and 1.3 assists in 9.0 minutes per game over four appearances with Brooklyn.