Creek was recalled from the G League on Monday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Creek, who recently signed a second 10-day contract with the Nets, will rejoin the team ahead of Monday's matchup with the Bucks in order to provide additional depth. The 26-year-old appeared in just two games for Brooklyn during his previous 10-day deal, so he doesn't figure to play a huge role for the Nets as he plays out his second contract.