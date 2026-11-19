Wagner closed with 11 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 137-107 loss to the Bulls.

Wagner played a handful of extra minutes as Brooklyn was soundly beaten by Chicago. In fact, it was the first time Wagner had reached the 20-minute mark in his past six games. While he has been an every-night part of the rotation, Wagner is barely a top 200 player thus far, averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 three-pointers in 17.9 minutes per game.