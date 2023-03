Brown re-signed Tuesday with the Nets on a second 10-day contract.

Over the course of his first 10-day deal, Brown made just one four-minute appearance off the bench, recording one steal, one turnover and no other statistics while getting garbage-time run in a 119-106 loss to the Magic on Sunday. Though he'll stick around in Brooklyn a little while longer, Brown looks like he'll be outside of the rotation with Day'Ron Sharpe having settled in as the top backup to starting center Nic Claxton.