Brown is expected to finalize a contract with the Nets on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Nets' two two-way slots are currently filled by guards Dru Smith and David Duke, so Brown appears set to join Brooklyn on a standard NBA deal after a spot on the 15-man roster opened up when Nerlens Noel's 10-day contract expired Wednesday. Brooklyn marks the third stop of the season for Brown, who was previously a two-way player for the Clippers and Knicks. All 34 of his appearances at the NBA level this season have come as a member of L.A., with Brown averaging 4.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per contest. Brown isn't expected to be a regular rotation player for the Nets.