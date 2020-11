Sestina agreed Thursday with the Nets on an Exhibit 10 contract, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The 6-foot-9 power forward from Kentucky is expected to join the Nets for training camp after going undrafted Wednesday. While he'll theoretically get the chance to compete for a bench role with the NBA team, Sestina is more realistically being evaluated for a roster spot with the organization's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.