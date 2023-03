Noel has agreed to a deal to join the Nets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Noel was recently bought out by the Pistons after spending 14 games with them. He recorded just 2.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks across 10.9 minutes per game during that span. The veteran big man is expected to provide depth in the Nets' frountcourt.