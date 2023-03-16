Noel isn't expected to sign another contract with the Nets after his first 10-day contract expired Wednesday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Noel appeared in three games with Brooklyn after being bought out by Detroit in late February and struggled to impress the team enough to earn another contract. In his three appearances with the Nets, Noel averaged 1.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 14.3 minutes. It's unclear if the veteran big will garner much interest on the open market.