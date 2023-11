Claxton totaled 16 points (7-7 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 26 minutes during Thursday's 122-115 loss to Miami.

Claxton was perfect from the field but also made his presence felt on the defensive end. He missed eight consecutive games due to an ankle injury but has managed to look productive with averages of 11.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game since returning to the hardwood.