Claxton posted nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, five blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 108-102 win over New Orleans.

Claxton was perfect from the field despite not having too many touches, but he still contributed in other categories, such as rebounds, assists and blocks. The athletic big man has recorded at least three blocks in five straight games and is averaging 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.6 blocks and 2.0 assists per game in that span.