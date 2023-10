Claxton (lower body) is available for Monday's preseason game against Philadelphia, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Claxton was unavailable for Thursday's exhibition game against Israeli club Maccabi Ra'anana due to a sore glute, but he'll be back in action a few days later. He tallied seven points, four rebounds, an assist and a block in 16 minutes during the Nets' preseason opener against the Lakers.