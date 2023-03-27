Claxton accumulated nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 119-106 loss to Orlando.

Claxton narrowly missed his fifth double-double of March (13 appearances), but he did block at least three shots for a seventh time during that stretch and for a third consecutive game. After being held scoreless in eight of nine matchups between the end of February and early March, the lefty center has bounced back by averaging 14.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks over his last 10 games.