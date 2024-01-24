Claxton posted eight points (4-9 FG), 17 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 108-103 loss to the Knicks.

The 17 boards were a career high for Claxton, topping the 16 he recorded twice earlier this season, including a New Year's Eve contest against the Thunder. The fifth-year center has pulled down double-digit rebounds in eight of 10 games in January, averaging 13.9 points, 11.3 boards, 1.6 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals on the month while shooting 67.4 percent from the floor.