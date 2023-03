Claxton posted 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 loss to Cleveland.

Claxton struggled with his shot -- for his standards -- but still ended one rebound away from a double-double while also contributing defensively. Claxton remains a valuable fantasy asset and has been very consistent, scoring in double digits and grabbing at least eight boards in his last five outings.