Claxton (ankle) is considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's contest against the Hornets, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Claxton missed Friday's loss to the Mavericks with a sprained ankle. Cameron Johnson (calf) was also sidelined, which led to Cam Thomas and Dorian Finney-Smith entering the starting lineup. Head coach Jacque Vaughn expressed optimism regarding Claxton's potential return Monday, but if he ultimately does remains to be seen.