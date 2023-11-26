Claxton is probable for Sunday's game against the Bulls due to a left ankle sprain, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Claxton posted 13 points, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 24 minutes during Saturday's win over Miami. The issue shouldn't prevent him from suiting up for the second night of a back-to-back set, and his presence on the injury report is likely just precautionary after missing eight games earlier in the season due to a high-ankle sprain. Since returning to action, Claxton has averaged 13.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.3 assists in 26.5 minutes over his last six appearances (all starts).