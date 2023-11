Claxton's ankle injury has been diagnosed as a high-ankle sprain, which often comes with a 6-8 week recovery timeline, Erik Slater of Clutchpoints report.

Claxton's injury update stands in stark contrast to news of a day-to-day return following shootaround with no boot on Saturday. Additionally, Claxton returned to the season opener after suffering the injury in-game, so the true severity is unclear. Thursday will mark two weeks since Claxton suffered the sprain.