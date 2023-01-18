Claxton finished with 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 106-98 loss to the Spurs.

Claxton saw a slight bump in usage while Brooklyn was without both Kyrie Irving (calf) and Kevin Durant (knee), which played a factor in him collecting four assists on the night after recording just one across the Nets' previous three contests. As per usual, however, the main takeaway from Claxton's line was his continued efficiency and shot blocking. He's recorded no fewer than three blocks in any of his last nine outings and is shooting 70.3 percent from the field during that stretch.