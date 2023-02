Claxton provided 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 loss to the Suns.

Though the NBA's leading shot blocker wasn't able to build on his total Tuesday, Claxton made up for it with his season-high-tying three thefts to go with another efficient double-double. He's now posted at least 15 points and 13 rebounds in three straight contests while shooting 63 percent from the field and 72.2 percent from the charity stripe.