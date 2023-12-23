Claxton recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists and three blocks across 28 minutes during Friday's 122-117 loss to the Nuggets.

While his numbers didn't match up to Nikola Jokic on offense, Claxton held his way defensively as he recorded his sixth double-double of the season. The fifth-year center has also delivered at least three blocks in four straight games, and over his last eight he's averaging 11.4 points, 10.5 boards, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 assists while shooting 61.9 percent from the floor.