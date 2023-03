Claxton accumulated 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 118-96 victory over Houston.

Claxton was nearly perfect from the field but also left his mark at the other end, recording his third straight outing with 10-plus rebounds and multiple blocks. The big man also snapped a run of seven straight games in which he couldn't reach the 10-point plateau.