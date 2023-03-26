Claxton accumulated 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 34 minutes during Saturday's 129-100 win over the Heat.

Claxton notched his third double-double over his past six appearances and blocked three shots for a second consecutive matchup. He struggled to find rhythm following the trade deadline, but since returning from a one-game absence in mid-March, the lefty big man has regained his form, posting 14.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 blocks in 32.6 minutes over his past eight games.