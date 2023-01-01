Claxton contributed 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, six blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 123-106 win over the Hornets.

Claxton missed just one shot from the field and has been on a tear of late, scoring in double digits in five games in a row, but he's also been thriving defensively since he's recorded multiple blocks four times in that span. The big man has emerged as a key piece for the Nets on both ends of the court, and while he's not going to carry the team offensively on any given game, his two-way contributions make him a valuable fantasy asset. He averaged 12.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game in December.