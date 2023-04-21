Claxton has been ejected from Thursday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals after being assessed his second technical foul, Meghan Triplett of GrindCityMedia.com reports.

Claxton stared down Joel Embiid after dunking on him early in the fourth quarter and received a technical foul, his second of the game, and will join James Harden as players ejected from the contest. Claxton played an integral role before his ejection for Brooklyn on Thursday, scoring 18 points (8-9 FG) to go with four rebounds while also limiting Embiid to just nine points. Day'Ron Sharpe and Royce O'Neale should handle center duties for the remainder of the contest.