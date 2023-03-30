Claxton amassed 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 win over the Rockets.

Claxton took advantage of his chances on the offensive end by hitting 80.0 percent of his tries from the field, resulting in his best scoring night since March 19 against Denver. He also recorded a double-double for the second time in three contests. Claxton has shown plenty of life on the offensive end so far in March, as he's put up double figures in the scoring column in 10 of 14 contests after doing so only four times over 10 February matchups.