Claxton accumulated 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 victory over the Hawks.

Claxton delivered a much-needed bounce-back performance in this game, battling against Clint Capela down low and registering his first double-double since Feb. 3. Claxton has proven he can get the job done on both ends of the court on a steady basis. Still, he had been very inconsistent of late, averaging only 10.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game across 12 February appearances.