Claxton provided 16 points (8-9 FG, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 106-95 loss to Miami.

Claxton was held to just 10 points his last time out, but he matched that total by halftime Thursday night and finished as the second-leading scorer behind Michael Porter. Additionally, Claxton racked up five defensive stats after failing to record a steal or a block during Sunday's blowout win over Milwaukee. He'll look to keep it going Sunday against the Raptors.