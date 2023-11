Claxton (ankle) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against Chicago, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Claxton has been considered probable to play and participated in shootaround, but he's dealing with an aggravation to the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Brooklyn's season opener. His availability will come down to pregame warm-ups, with Royce O'Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Day'Ron Sharpe being candidates to step up if Claxton can't take the court.