Claxton ended Thursday's 117-112 loss to the Suns with 20 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 35 minutes.

In addition to compiling his season-best scoring effort, Claxton added 11 boards to give him his 14th double-double of the campaign and added plenty of supporting stats in the other columns as well. The big man has notched three straight double-doubles and four in the last five as he continues his breakout campaign in 2022-23. Claxton's rim-protecting efforts alone make him worthy of starting in many formats, but his current binge of scoring has heightened his fantasy status, especially among centers.