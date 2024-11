Claxton (back) is available for Friday's game versus the Magic, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Claxton has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday after missing Brooklyn's previous two contests due to a back injury. The 25-year-old big man is averaging 9.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 blocks in 26.0 minutes across his last 10 appearances.