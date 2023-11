Claxton (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Wizards, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Claxton is set to return Sunday after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Brooklyn's season opener. While the 24-year-old big man should return to the starting lineup, it won't be surprising for him to be on a minutes restriction. Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith will likely see their minutes reduced due to Claxton's return.