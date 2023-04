Claxton logged 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 124-107 victory over Atlanta.

Claxton is an underrated playmaker with this being the sixth game of his career with at least five assists. He's been on quite the tear in fantasy, returning top-25 value in nine-category leagues over the past five games with 13.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 blocks on 68 percent shooting from the field.