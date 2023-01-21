Claxton ended Friday's 117-106 victory over Utah with 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 38 minutes.

The fourth-year center scored 20 points for the second straight game, a mark he'd failed to reach at all this season prior to those contests. Claxton's bump in scoring has come with Kevin Durant (knee) in street clothes, and in the five games Durant has missed, the big man is averaging 16.2 points, 9.8 boards, 3.8 blocks and 1.8 assists while shooting 71.4 percent from the floor.