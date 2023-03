Claxton posted 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 108-102 loss to the Nuggets.

While Nikola Jokic delivered his usual triple-double for the Nuggets, Claxton put together a solid showing of his own for the Nets. The fourth-year center has scored in double digits in his last six games, averaging 15.7 points, 10.3 boards, 2.2 assists and 2.0 blocks over that stretch while shooting 74.1 percent from the floor.