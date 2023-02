Claxton provided 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 loss to the Suns.

Claxton led the team in rebounds while finishing second in scoring during a double-double performance. Claxton has posted 15 or more points and 10 or more rebounds on 13 occasions this year, including in three straight games.