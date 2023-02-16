Claxton logged four points (2-4 FG), nine rebounds and two blocks across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 116-105 win over the Heat.

Claxton led the Nets on the boards during Wednesday's victory, but his mark was still below what he saw prior to the trade deadline. He's averaged 7.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 25.7 minutes per game over his three appearances following the trade deadline, down from his season averages of 12.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 29.5 minutes per game. However, he missed last Thursday's game against the Bulls with a hamstring issue, so it's possible he's had some limitations recently. The 23-year-old will have over a week to rest during the All-Star break before the Nets face Chicago on Feb. 24.