Claxton is probable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to an illness, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Claxton sat out Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to left ankle injury maintenance, and he's dealing with an illness ahead of Friday's matchup. However, he'll likely be able to return to the court against Washington. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 9.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 27.2 minutes per game.